LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Investigators with Kentucky State Police have made an arrest after a man was shot and killed in La Grange Wednesday evening.
According to a news release, Kentucky State Police dispatchers received a report of a shooting just before 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 27. When investigators arrived at the residence on Walnut Hill Road in La Grange, they found 42-year-old William O'Daniel dead from a gunshot wound.
Police arrested 71-year-old Joseph O'Daniel at the scene. They say he fired the fatal shot "during the course of a domestic altercation."
O'Daniel is now charged with murder - domestic violence. He's being held at the Oldham County Detention Center.
