Kentucky State Police investigating after newborn found dead inside trash bag

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating after a newborn baby was found dead inside a trash bag.
WKYT reports that police received a call on Tuesday around 7:30 a.m. that the child had been found on the front porch of a home in Clay County, which is about 100 miles southeast of Lexington.
Reports state that the child was only "hours-old."
The baby's remains are being taken to Frankfort for an autopsy.
Investigators are working to determine the time and cause of the child's death.
Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.