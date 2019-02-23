LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating after an officer was shot early Saturday morning.
Police say it happened around 2 a.m. central time in Glasgow, Kentucky, which is in Barren County.
A Barren County Sheriff's deputy and Glasgow Police officer were attempting to make an arrest, when one of them was shot. Authorities have not said which officer was hurt.
The injured officer was first taken to T.J. Sampson Hospital, but was then taken to a different hospital, according to police. There's no word on the officer's current condition.
Police say a suspect was apprehended and there's no current threat to the public. Investigators have not released the suspect's name nor possible charges.
