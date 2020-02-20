LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is investigating after a man allegedly shot and killed another man during a fight.
The alleged shooting happened just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday west of Taylorsville, Kentucky, on Plum Creek Road in Spencer County, KSP said in a news release.
After further investigation, police determined a man entered a house and was confronted by the homeowner. During a confrontation, the homeowner fired shots, hitting the man. KSP and the Spencer County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene and found him dead inside the home.
No charges have been filed against the homeowner. The investigation is ongoing.
