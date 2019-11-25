LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating a phone scam involving registered sex offenders.
Officials in Campbellsburg said they have received reports from people who are on the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry saying phone scammers are calling them to say they missed a court date. Police say the caller will tell them that they owe money and can pay over the phone. Some have also been told to report to KSP to receive an ankle monitor.
Anyone who receives a call similar to this are asked to report it to police.
