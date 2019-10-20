LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is investigating a police shooting that happened early Sunday at a Kroger in Nicholasville, Kentucky.
KSP said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at the grocery store, which is roughly 30 minutes from Lexington. A man reportedly went into the store, held an employee at gunpoint and forced his way into the pharmacy. When police arrived, the man pointed his gun at officers, which prompted them to shoot.
The man was taken to University of Kentucky Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, KSP said.
