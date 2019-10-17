LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A McCracken County Jail inmate is on the run after escaping Wednesday evening, and police are asking for the public's help to find him.
According to a news release from the Kentucky State Police Department, 19-year-old Christopher Peevyhouse of Paducah escaped from custody shortly before 8 p.m. while taking part in a welding program at a Paducah business.
Police say he has a history of burglary, theft and weapons charges.
Peevyhouse is described as a white male, 5'-9" tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen in the area of Baptist Health Paducah wearing navy pants, a khaki shirt, a UK ball cap and glasses.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721, or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.
