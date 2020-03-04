LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is looking for an inmate who escaped Wednesday from a work detail near Horse Cave, Kentucky, in a stolen vehicle.
The escaped inmate is Jerry Britt, 37, of Scottsville, Kentucky. Britt is white with brown hair and eyes, stands about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds, according to a news release from KSP, and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie and a camouflage hat.
KSP troopers in Bowling Green, Kentucky, were notified early Wednesday afternoon that Britt had fled from a work detail, gained access to a vehicle and left the property on Bluegrass Avenue in Hart County.
Police found the vehicle — a gold 2007 Lincoln Navigator — in Warren County but are still looking for Britt.
Authorities ask that anyone with information about Britt’s whereabouts call KSP Post 3 at 270-782-2010 or via the Kentucky State Police App. Tipsters may remain anonymous.
