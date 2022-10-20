LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A missing man from Florida was last seen in Kentucky.
According to Kentucky State Police, Wiley Lee Atwell, 52, is 5-feet-10-inches tall and roughly 275 pounds. He's originally from West Palm Beach, Florida.
KSP said, according to people close to Atwell, he was last seen near Shelbyville.
It's unknown how long he's been missing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Kentucky State Police Post 12 at 502-227-2221.
