LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police (KSP) is looking for troopers who will be trained and ready by next year.
The state law enforcement agency is accepting applications for both traditional and the law enforcement accelerated (LEAP) program for cadet class 103, according to a news release. The deadline to apply is Oct. 28 for those who want to become a trooper in 2023.
New troopers will start at the highest salary the agency has ever had, along with receiving a new retirement system that features a sick leave buyback program, according to KSP Sgt. Michael Murriell.
"New troopers will begin their careers with a salary compensation package of $61,500 yearly, with guaranteed raises throughout their careers," Murriell said in a news release. "We also want our troopers to know they will have opportunities to serve in other parts of the agency, including K9, aircraft, and special operations."
People who apply and meet qualifications attend a 24-week training at the KSP Academy. LEAP applicants attend a 13-week training program.
