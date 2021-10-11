LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Get your creepiest and creative pumpkins ready: Kentucky State Police has opened its annual pumpkin carving contest.
Pumpkins will be virtually judged based on the "most boo-tiful, most spook-tacular" and most KSP-themed. A prize will also be given for the pumpkin with the most likes on Facebook.
Four winners will receive either a "ghoulish goodie basket" or a KSP treat basket.
Pumpkin photos are due by 5 p.m. Oct. 30. The winner will be announced on the KSP Facebook page on Halloween. To enter the contest, email kspsocialmedia@ky.gov.
