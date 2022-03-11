LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is raffling a truck to benefit its annual camp program.
KSP is raffling a 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Denali for its Trooper Island Camp Raffle. Tickets are $10.
Online ticket sales go through Aug. 25, while in-person tickets can be purchased at KSP's booth during the Kentucky State Fair. Tickets can also be purchased at KSP posts.
The drawing will be held Aug. 28.
All proceeds go to KSP's Trooper Island Camp. Trooper Island Camp was developed for youth in Kentucky as a recreational site where troopers and children could share a week-long experience.
To purchase tickets, click here.
