LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is requesting help locating an escaped inmate from the Christian County Detention Center in western Kentucky.
KSP received a call from the Christian County Detention Center around 7 a.m. Monday. Devon Kendrick, 47, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, was last seen being dropped off from work release at the front entrance of the jail around 5 p.m. Sunday, March 15. Kendrick is described as a black man with brown hair and brown eyes. He is roughly 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds.
Anyone with information on Kendrick's whereabouts is asked to call KSP Post 2 at 270-676-3313, or send a text tip through the Kentucky State Police mobile app. You can remain anonymous.
