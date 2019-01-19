LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are searching for an escaped inmate.
According to a release from state police, officials are looking for 33-year-old Frankie Lee Higdon of Louisville. Officials say he escaped from the Keaton Correctional Facility in Paducah.
State police received a call from the facility around 1:20 a.m. Saturday after staff discovered that Higdon was missing.
Police say Higdon is a white male, 5'11, and has brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen, Higdon was wearing a tan jacket and black pants. At the time of his escape, police say he was carrying a black backpack.
He was serving time for burglary, tampering with physical evidence and fleeing and evading police.
Anyone with information about Higdon's location is asked to call Kentucky State Police at 270-856-3721 or 1-800-222-5555. Tips can also be submitted through the KSP app.
