LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Kentucky State Police are searching for the person who shot and killed another person in Shelbyville.
The shooting happened just after 7:30 Sunday night on Southlawn Drive.
That's just off U.S. 60 in Shelbyville.
Police say someone was shot several time inside a home.
That person was taken to Jewish Hospital, Shelbyville where that person was pronounced dead.
The person or persons who fired the shots took off and have not been found.
We do not know the identity of the victim or what led up to the shooting.
Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.