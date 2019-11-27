LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Troopers with Kentucky State Police are trying to put smiles on the faces of children this holiday season with teddy bears.
Buying a bear for $15 as part of the Trooper Teddy Project helps the troopers get additional bears that they can give to kids facing traumatic situations.
The bears will be on sale Thanksgiving night through the holiday weekend.
For 30 years, troopers with KSP have provided teddy bears to kids caught in the middle when law enforcement shows up.
Direct contributions to the Trooper Teddy Project can be made on the Kentucky State Police website.
