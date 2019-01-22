LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is taking its warnings about the effects of drugs on the road inside a 30-foot trailer.
The agency's new mobile substance abuse education exhibit features monitors that show video testimonies about the effects of meth, heroin, marijuana, alcohol and tobacco use by actual drug users.
"The images in the exhibit are not pretty because there is nothing pretty about drug abuse," said Lt. Col. Jeremy Slinker, director of the KSP Operations Division, in a statement. "However, drug abuse is present here in Kentucky and cannot be ignored."
A variety of drug paraphernalia and meth-related items are also on display.
KPS's mobile exhibit is now available for use by schools, businesses, churches, and communities throughout the state. Anyone interested in scheduling the display is asked to contact the Public Affairs Officer at the KSP post closest to their location, or call the KSP Public Affairs Branch at (502) 782-1780.
