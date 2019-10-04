HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is beefing up enforcement to stop aggressive drivers on state highways, and it's focusing attention on high-crash zones.
The "Ticketing Aggressive Cars and Trucks Campaign" is a two-week operation that began Oct. 1. One of the highways targeted is Interstate 65 in Hardin County.
KSP said it has already handed out a lot of warnings and citations.
Sgt. Jason Morris let a WDRB News ride along with him, and as soon as he pulled onto I-65, he pulled over a driver. He said that driver was going 99 mph in a 70 mph zone.
KSP said its mission is not to ticket people but rather to save lives.
"We really just want folks to be able to get home safely," Morris said. "And if that takes me having to make that traffic stop and just speak to you and make you understand that if you are speeding, if you are following too closely, the kind of damage and devastation it can bring."
Other highways KSP is targeting include US 41 in Henderson County, Interstate 75 in Kenton and Laurel Counties and US 23 in Floyd County.
