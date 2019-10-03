LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Every new mom out there knows what it's like to eat a cold meal because of a fussy baby.
But, this past weekend, one Kentucky State Police trooper wasn't about to let that happen on his watch.
KSP Trooper Aaron Hampton stopped at a Munfordville, Kentucky, restaurant on Sunday when he noticed Tabatha Corbitt struggling to eat because her 3-month-old was throwing a bit of a fit. Hampton offered to hold the child while Corbitt ate, and someone happened to take a picture of the incident.
That image now has thousands of likes and hundreds of shares.
Hampton says he has a 15-month-old son and knows the struggles new parents go through.
