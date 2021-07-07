LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Representative Attica Scott announced her congressional run Wednesday morning.
She will run for the democratic nomination in Kentucky's third congressional district. That is the seat currently held by Congressman John Yarmuth.
Scott is a three-term member of the House.
She was arrested during protests sparked by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's announcement that no charges would be brough against the LMPD offiers who fired shots into Breonna Taylor's apartment. LMPD accused her of being part of a group of demonstrators who caused damage at multiple locations. Those charges were later dismissed.
