LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky state Sen. Max Wise says he has been released from quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.
Wise, a Republican from Campbellsville who represents the 16th District, share a statement to Twitter on Sunday announcing that officials with the Lake Cumberland Health Department had cleared him to be released from quarantine.
Please find my statement below on being released from quarantine. A video statement will be released later. Thanks everyone. pic.twitter.com/wQ3vMM6u6u— Max Wise (@maxwellwise) July 19, 2020
The senator on July 13 announced he tested positive for the coronavirus and would begin a period of self-isolation but was "no longer experiencing any symptoms."
"I am fortunate only to have experienced mild symptoms throughout my diagnosis," Wise said in a statement Sunday. "I do not take this for granted, as I know there are so many others who have not been as fortunate. I ask that we keep those individuals and their families in our thoughts and prayers."
Wise said in an earlier statement that he "began experiencing very mild symptoms" on July 9 and got tested the next day, which yielded positive results. Before experiencing symptoms, the lawmaker said he had felt fine and had taken his temperature daily before coming into contact with anyone or traveling to Frankfort.
Wise said he planned to work remotely while in isolation.
"I've learned a lot through this entire quarantine, and the one thing that's most important (is) we have to learn how to manage this virus," Wise said in a video shared to Twitter on Sunday.
"There's a strong likelihood that others are gonna test positive as this thing continues," Wise added. "That could be friends, that could be neighbors, family members, coworkers, students, teachers, coaches, pastors — all types of individuals. Please be kind; please be compassionate and be Christlike in how we treat other people."
