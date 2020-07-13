LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky state Sen. Max Wise has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self isolating.
“This past Thursday, I began experiencing very mild symptoms,” Wise said in a news release.
However, he said that since two tests came back positive Friday, he has felt fine and no longer is experiencing symptoms.
The state senator said that he has informed Senate leaders, the Legislative Research Commission and Gov. Andy Beshear of his infection.
Wise is a Republican from Campbellsville who represents the 16th District, in south-central Kentucky. He also serves as chairman of the Senate Education Committee
Please find below my official statement... pic.twitter.com/jrOYUZw5aa— Max Wise (@maxwellwise) July 13, 2020
The lawmaker said that before Thursday, he felt fine and had taken his temperature daily before coming into contact with anyone or traveling to Frankfort. He said he would self-isolate and work remotely.
His wife, Heather, a pediatric dentist, has tested negative.
“Our healthcare workers and first responders who are on the front lines every day are true patriots in providing care for others who are much worse off than I am. For that, we owe them a debt of gratitude,” Wise said.
