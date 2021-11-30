LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's only public Historically Black College and University (HBCU) has officially started the process to find its next president.
Kentucky State University held its first President Search Committee meeting on Tuesday. It's made up of faculty, staff and a student to represent the KSU community.
The search committee is hoping to find a leader to help the university in Frankfort, Kentucky, thrive.
"How do we create program for the future and not for the past," Dr. Aaron Thompson, president of Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education, said. "We need a president that understands how to be innovative. One that can do change that's incremental. It doesn't have to be all at once, but one that's willing to do it in a way and conjunctions with building community."
The committee will provide two to three candidates to the Board of Regents. Candidates will be announced by the end of April, which will be followed by a new president being selected.
KSU's former president resigned in July amid the school's financial issues.
