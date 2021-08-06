LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indoor masking will be required at Kentucky State University this fall.
In a release, the school said it is working to ensure the health and safety of students, faculty, staff and visitors that are unvaccinated. But it is highly encouraging the campus community to get vaccinated, as the fall semester approaches with the added threat of COVID-19 and the Delta variant.
KSU says it is following the CDC recommendation for indoor masks -- especially in high-transmission areas for COVID-19. To see the CDC's COVID Data Tracker to determine virus spread in your area, click here.
Testing and vaccinations are available to the campus community Monday, Aug. 9 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at William Exum Center.
"We are so excited to return to campus in person. I highly encourage everyone who hasn't done so to get vaccinated so we can remain in person and keep campus in the green or gold operational alert status," Kentucky State University Acting President Clara Ross Stamps said in the release.
Kentucky State returns to the classroom Aug. 14.
