LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A farm grant program at Kentucky State University is getting more money.
KSU's small-scale Farm Grant program, which assists small and limited-resource farmers in Kentucky, was reapproved for an additional $990,000 in funding, according to a news release.
The program helps farmers improve their farming operations, market their products or further their farming knowledge through educational training.
The grant has helped organizations like Warm Blessings Soup Kitchen in Elizabethtown help purchase a new freezer.
To find out if you're eligible for a grant or to apply, click here.
