LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at the Jackson County Area Technology Center in central Kentucky are getting hands-on to help eastern Kentucky flood victims.
According to a report by LEX18, they are helping to build sheds for people impacted by floods. Marvin Wilder, a teacher at the school, was helping flood victims and came across a family living under a tarp when he got the idea for the project.
"Everything had washed away," Wilder said. "They didn't have anything. It was sad."
When he told his students, everyone agreed to help, especially when they realized that it could happen to any of them.
The students planned to build a shelter for the people living in tents so they would have a place to put their belongings. For legal reasons, they are unable to call what they are building a home.
To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.
