LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky schools are scrambling as more positive cases and quarantines push staffing to the limits, even forcing some districts to close for a few days.
Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said at Tuesday night's board meeting that there's talk of a special legislative session that could address relief when it comes to NTI.
Right now, state law only allows for 10 NTI days all year — something superintendents statewide are pushing to change.
"We continue getting a lot of questions about going to NTI. There's a lot of chatter on social media about us going to NTI. I want to be clear about the state law," said Pollio, explaining how options are limited when it comes to districts using NTI. "Right now there is a total of 10 days. Any other days out of school, whether it's NTI or we have to cancel school, we have to add to the end of the year or pick up a day we didn't have before. So those are really our options."
In the spring, the Kentucky General Assembly limited the governor's executive powers, which is what allowed for unlimited NTI days last year.
"We don't have any authority to be hybrid like we were in the spring," added Pollio.
He said the Kentucky Association of School Superintendents wants more flexibility with NTI, and plans to make those priorities known to state lawmakers.
"We're up to 23 districts in the Commmonwealth that have closed, and nearly every one is a matter of staffing, not students (illness)," said Pollio.
He said most districts don't have enough substitutes to fill in when teachers have to quarantine.
"Right now, you can only use NTI with an entire district," Pollio told the board. "If they give us flexibility, they could send one school or a handful of schools to NTI until people can go out of quarantine. That would give us a lot of flexibility if we could do it by school instead of as a district."
There would be a window for make-up days into the summer. State law says schools have to be open for 1,062 hours by June 30.
No word yet on if or when a special session could happen.
