FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Supreme Court is considering how much power the governor has during an emergency.
The court is hearing two cases on Thursday involving Gov. Andy Beshear's orders during the coronavirus pandemic, including the mask mandate, orders limiting crowd sizes and orders imposing restrictions on bars and restaurants.
One lawsuit was filed by a Lexington-based brewery, which opposed Beshear's orders. The other involves whether the legislature can legally restrict the governor's emergency powers.
Beshear's office filed suit in February, after the General Assembly voted to override his vetoes of several bills that would have restricted his emergency powers. The Democratic governor called legislators' vote to override his vetoes an attempt "to surrender to COVID-19 and accept the casualties."
The Supreme Court is taking up the cases even though many of the governor's orders expire June 11, 2021
