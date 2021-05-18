LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Supreme Court of Kentucky on Tuesday lifted most of its pandemic-related restrictions for state courts. The move was made in step with new guidelines last week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Chief Justice John Minton Jr.
The court, in two administrative orders, eliminated most of the requirements related to COVID-19 and expanded in-person court operations. The changes, outlined by the court, at listed below:
Administrative Order 2021-16, Response to COVID-19 Emergency: Health and Safety Requirements
- Allows in-person access to court facilities for any individual with business before the courts, except those who have symptoms of, have tested positive for, or have been exposed to COVID-19.
- Eliminates the mask requirement for fully vaccinated members of the public entering court facilities and fully vaccinated KCOJ elected officials and employees.
- Strongly encourages continued use of masks by members of the public and KCOJ elected officials and employees who are not fully vaccinated.
- Permits judges to require individuals in their courtrooms to wear masks and gives appointing authorities the ability to require the employees they supervise to wear masks in a specific office, courtroom or department.
- Encourages the continued use of remote technology for court proceedings and allows any individual with a scheduled remote hearing to appear remotely.
- Allows judges to conduct in-person court proceedings.
- Allows filings and payments to be made in-person at the local Office of Circuit Court Clerk.
Supreme Court Order 2021-17, Response to COVID-19 Emergency: Court Proceedings
- Lifts most restrictions on jury trials but requires continuances, postponements and recusals for attorneys, parties and jurors who are ill or at an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
- Allows master commissioners to conduct judicial sales remotely or in person with no limitations.
- Retains the July 1, 2021, start date for show cause dockets for payments of fines and court costs.
- Suspends night traffic courts in Jefferson County until further notice.
"After the most challenging year in the history of the modern court system, I am pleased to announce that the Supreme Court has lifted most of the COVID-19 restrictions for employees, elected officials and those entering court facilities across the commonwealth," Minton said Tuesday in an internal communication to justices, judges, circuit court clerks and court personnel. "I am grateful to all of you for the perseverance and commitment to safety that allows us to begin transitioning back to normal operations for the Kentucky Court of Justice."
