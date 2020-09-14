LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky’s highest court will hear arguments this week on a challenge to Gov. Andy Beshear executive orders related to COVID-19 orders, including the mask mandate.
The state’s Republican attorney general, Daniel Cameron, contends the governor overstepped his constitutional authority with the orders, but Beshear has said that they’re saving lives.
The Kentucky Supreme Court in July stepped into the dispute by halting any lower court orders blocking Beshear's executive actions. In doing so, the court preempted a circuit judge who appeared ready to sign an order suspending all of the governor’s COVID-19 orders.
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments in the case on Thursday.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.