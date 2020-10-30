LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) -- The Kentucky Supreme Court affirmed the conviction of Chazerae Taylor Sr. for the 2016 murder of Lafayette High School student Trinity Gay, according to a report by LEX 18.
The daughter of Olympian and Lexington native Tyson Gay, Trinity Gay was shot and killed in the parking lot of Cookout on South Broadway in 2016.
In 2018, Taylor was sentenced to 20 years for the wanton murder, plus two years for wanton endangerment. Three others were also sentenced for their roles in Trinity Gay's murder.
The opinion was unanimous and written by Justice Laurance VanMeter.
