LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- COVID-19 infections and related deaths spiked in Kentucky on Wednesday as Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state had reached a “devastating” milestone of more than 1,000 deaths since the pandemic began.
And according to a new White House report, Kentucky, with more than 100 new infections per 100,000 population last week, had the 19th-highest rate in the country and should keep its mask mandate in place statewide.
Beshear announced 667 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, including 110 in Jefferson County. He also said 16 more Kentuckians had died from the virus. The new deaths included five people from Jefferson County, including a 50-year-old man.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.
More than 90% of the people who have died in Kentucky were 60 and older. Nearly half were at least 80.
The state’s positivity rate, or the share of tests that come back positive, remained under 4% for the second day in a row, though Beshear projected that the rate likely would rise in the next few days.
“We’ve got to do better,” he said.
According to the White House report, 24 Kentucky counties remained in the “red zone,” with positivity rates of 10% or higher, while 40 counties were in the “yellow zone,” with positivity rates between 5% and 10%. Jefferson and all of its contiguous Kentucky counties — except Oldham — were in the “yellow zone.”
Beshear also chastised people who are spreading false information and who are downplaying the severity of the crisis.
“Acting like it’s not real demeans the sacrifice that Kentuckians have made,” he said.
The governor urged people to continue to adhere to health guidance and to get their flu shot, saying the last thing the state needs is a bad flu season on top of the pandemic.
“I know we’re all tired … but the struggle is not yet over,” he said. “No degree of fatigue makes the virus go away.”
Indiana
Indiana reported 720 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state's total number of known infections since the pandemic began to 101,485.
Indiana's seven-day coronavirus positivity rate is 7.2%, according to the Indiana State Department of Health, and its total positivity rate is 8.8%. Statewide, more than 1.1 million tests have been administered.
ISDH said 17 more people have died after testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 3,173.
The state will soon have a dashboard that reports the number of cases at individual schools, not just school districts. But Indiana Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said Wednesday that doesn't come without some opposition.
"I've been asked why we're creating this dashboard when we haven't done the same for businesses or churches," Box said. "Quite simply, we've been asked to provide this information. We've heard from parents, We've heard from schools. We've heard it from other stakeholders, all asking for the information to be made public. The purpose is not to stigmatize a school or penalize them."
Box said the electronic portal will be tested this week, and the information will not be used to tell a school what to do. Those decisions will still be made locally.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information tab. More than 200 locations are available in Indiana.
