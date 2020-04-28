LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gabe Parker, the teenager who opened fire inside a Kentucky school in 2018, killing two students, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of murder and multiple counts of assault.
As part of the plead deal, a judge is expected to sentence him June 12 to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 20 years, according to his attorney, Tom Griffiths.
Parker had been indicted on two counts of murder and 14 counts of assault after he opened fire with a handgun at Marshall County High School shortly before 8 a.m. on Jan. 23. Bailey Holt and Preston Ryan Cope — both 15-year-old students — died in the attack.
Parker confessed to police less than an hour after the shooting.
This story will be updated
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.