LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A think tank organization claims that Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is not doing what he's telling others to do during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a recent report, the Bluegrass Institute for Public Policy Solutions says Beshear had 11 workers, including four housekeepers and two chefs, coming and going from the Governor's Mansion, despite his urging the public to keep others out of their homes to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Beshear's office provided the Bluegrass Institute with records of all employee visits to the Governor's Mansion between March 10 to April 10. Several employees worked overtime, and some took emergency COVID-19 sick leave, the think tank's report says.
Beshear said the think tank's criticism about staffing at the Governor's Mansion during the pandemic is political.
"The folks that work at the Governor's Mansion are state employees just like everybody else and shouldn't be treated any better or any worse," Beshear said. "They have fully abided by the guidelines — the requirements that are out there with state government. But these are state government employees that are governed by state government laws. What you would have to do to meet what the Bluegrass was saying would be illegal, because you would have to go through a big plan if you are going to ultimately lay people off or furlough them in government."
The Bluegrass Institute for Public Policy Solutions is based in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
