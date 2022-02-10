LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is set to receive more than $10 million to give electric car owners more places to charge up.
The money is coming from the U.S. Department of Transportation to create an electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.
Leo Fante is part of the new wave of car owners who will benefit. He recently bought a Tesla.
“I haven't gone to a gas station in six months unless I have to use the restroom,” Fante said.
He said charging it isn’t cheap or free, even at home, but his electric car still saves him money overall.
“I’ve always followed Elon (Musk),” Fante said. “I’ve loved what he’s done, and it’s just a cool businesses model and I think he’s always going to be the go-to in setting the benchmark for what electric is."
Each grant dollar Kentucky will receive is part of $5 billion available to states over the next five years from the new federal National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program.
White House officials also shared Thursday what that network might look like in the years ahead, noting that it will first focus on adding charging stations to the existing interstate highway system.
“These aren't just cheaper to fuel," U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said. "They’re cheaper to own."
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm added that the new plan will “make sure that every American can not only just purchase an electric vehicle but use it wherever they go.”
President Joe Biden wants to set up 500,000 EV charging stations across the U.S. by 2030. He also wants half of all new vehicles to be electric or plug-in hybrid models around the same time.
The biggest challenge to EV owners across Kentucky like Fante is the lack of charging stations. Nonetheless, he’s revved up and prepared for the EV revolution.
“It's the way of the future,” he said. “It's definitely headed that way. People are going to be more on board. Other manufacturers are going electric."
There are 275 charging stations in Louisville, according to PlugShare data. Of those, 31 are free. Within the last 90 days, 16 were added.
Tesla Destination is one of the four main charging networks in Louisville. The others are ChargePoint, Supercharger and G-E WattStation.
