LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is handing out more than $2 million in grants to help fight sexual assault, domestic violence, stalking and dating violence.
The grants, which come from the federal Violence Against Women Act "Services, Training, Officers, Prosecution" Formula Grant Program, will go to law enforcement, prosecutors, courts and victim services.
Locally, Baptist Health Hardin will get about $77,000. Catholic Charities of Louisville will receive $51,000. The Jefferson County Attorney's Office will be given $163,000 and The Center for Women and Families will get about $39,000.
Gov. Andy Beshear said 45% of women and 35% of men experience intimate partner physical violence or rape in their lifetimes in Kentucky.
