LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is receiving nearly $1.1 billion for high-speed internet from federal funding, announced on Monday.

President Joe Biden announced Kentucky's portion of $42.45 billion federal grant from the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program. It is the country's largest-ever investment in high-speed internet.

The program prioritizes projects on areas with slower internet speeds. The Federal Communications Commission said Kentucky has almost 260,000 unserved locations.

"This is our best chance to get high speed internet to every home and every business," Gov. Andy Beshear said. "And today, one of the biggest grants we have ever seen in the history of Kentucky. It is truly exciting."

Starting in early 2024, the funding will be eligible to internet service providers and local governments.

