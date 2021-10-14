LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is receiving $29 million in grants to fund programs that will provide services and aid for crime victims.
The grants from the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) will be awarded to 132 crime victim service providers, including prosecutor's offices, police agencies, and non-profits. Many violent crime victims struggle with emotional, mental and physical issues long after the event.
The money will be used to help victims of domestic or sexual violence, and to provide funds for civil legal aid, and services for children and families affected by physical or sexual abuse.
In a written statement, Gov. Andy Beshear says the money is part of a bigger movement to make sure every Kentuckian gets the help they need. "We remain steadfast in our fight to seek justice for victims of crime and to guarantee that they have an advocate working for them, speaking for them and seeking justice for them."
VOCA funds are replenished each year through fines, forfeited bail bonds, penalties and special assessments collected from federal offenders by U.S. Attorneys' offices, federal U.S. courts and the Federal Bureau of Prisons. No tax money supports the Crime Victim's Fund.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.