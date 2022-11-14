LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky will get $7.2 million as part of a $391.5 million multistate settlement with Google.
Attorneys general from 40 states, including Kentucky, went after Google for its location tracking practices.
The states' investigation was sparked by a 2018 Associated Press story, which found that Google continued to track people's location data even after they opted out of such tracking by disabling a feature the company called “location history."
During the investigation, they found Google violated state consumer protection laws by misleading consumers about its location tracking practices since at least 2014.
The settlement requires Google to be more transparent with consumers about the settings that allow the company to track them.
The attorneys general called the settlement a historic win for consumers, and the largest multistate settlement in U.S history dealing with privacy.
