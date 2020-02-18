LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is getting more than a $1 million to help recovering addicts find a place to stay.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said the money will be used for a transitional housing pilot program for people recovering from opioid addiction.
The program, which is part of the CAREER Act, lets people stay in a home temporarily until they can find a more permanent place to stay.
The CAREER Act also will help people find a job.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.