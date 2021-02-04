LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Every local health department in the state of Kentucky will begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines next week, part of an increased effort from Gov. Andy Beshear's office to keep anyone from having to travel more than one county away to get their doses.
The 61 health departments, which serve all 120 counties, will receive a shipment on Feb. 8, another on Feb. 15 and a third on Feb. 22, State Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said Thursday.
Stack said the wide distribution to every corner of the state makes for a complex program, but is a way for local health officials to administer more specific, targeted vaccination efforts. The second dose will follow four weeks later, Stack said.
Each department will receive a number of vaccine doses that's equivalent to 1% of its population served, rounded up to 100, which is the minimum shipping size.
The focus remains to prioritize vaccines for people age 70 and older.
Regional Sites
Beshear also announced four new regional sites, similar to the one that opened this week at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington:
- Northern Kentucky Convention Center in Covington
- Open Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Appointments can be made here
- Greenwood Mall in the old Sears Building on Scottsville Road in Bowling Green
- Open Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Appointments can be made here
- CFSB Center on State Route 121 N on the campus of Murray State University
- Open on Feb. 10 and Feb. 17, from 8 a.m. to noon
- Visit callowayhealth.org for more information
- T.J. Health Pavilion on North L Rogers Boulevard in Glasgow
- Day and house still TBA, visit tjregionalhealth.org for more information
Beshear said a regional site hasn't yet opened in Jefferson County because the Broadbent Arena location still has capacity to add more appointments. He said the site is doing a "really good job," and that's why there's no second site in the area yet. He added, though, that he'd like to see one open soon in west Louisville.
Federal Pharmacy Program
In addition to the regional and local sites announced Thursday, Stack said the federal government is shipping out 1 million doses of the vaccine to pharmacies nationwide, about 13,000 of which are headed to Kentucky. Between 80-100 Walgreens locations will receive doses as well as 45-50 independent pharmacies under the Good Neighbor brand. Those pharmacies could each have different names depending on their location in the state.
The federal government picked the pharmacies to receive doses, and the program could begin operating as soon as Feb. 11.
COVID-19 Daily Numbers
Beshear called Thursday a day of good news in everything but the new number of deaths. The state reported 2,500 new cases of the coronavirus, which, Beshear said, keeps things on track for a fourth-straight week of declining cases, a first since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 400 new cases in Jefferson County.
Additionally, the positivity rate now sits at 8.37%, the lowest number since Dec. 28.
The bad news, Beshear said, was 58 new reported deaths statewide, including a 38-year-old man from Jefferson County.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.