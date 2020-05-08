LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday that Kentucky will test every resident of the state's 286 nursing homes and the people who work in them for the novel coronavirus over the next few months at no cost to the resident or the facility.
"Generally, the coronavirus has been deadly and lethal to those in our senior population," Beshear said Friday.
The tests will be performed through a partnership between state and local health departments and Louisville's Norton Healthcare. Officials did not detail the financial aspects of the partnership.
"We are excited to be able to offer this, and some assurance, to the folks in long-term care," said Eric Friedlander, secretary of the Kentucky Cabinet of Health and Family Services.
Beshear said the state's daily infection statistics -- 176 new cases, for a total of 6,288 -- show that the state continues "plateauing."
Kentucky reported four additional deaths, raising the total to 298.
Beshear is proceeding with phased reopening of businesses, churches and government offices despite the state not meeting the original threshold he articulated of 14 days of declining cases.
Construction, manufacturing, pet-grooming and boarding and car dealerships are among industries that can reopen May 11 with restrictions.
Retail businesses are set for May 20, while restaurants can allow in-person dining again on May 22. However, in each case, the businesses will be limited to 33% capacity (except for outdoor seating at restaurants).