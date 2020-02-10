LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Deaths on Kentucky highways went up in 2019, according to a report from the state transportation cabinet's Office of Highway Safety.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said 734 people died on Kentucky roads in 2019, which is 10 more people than 2018 but far below the peak of 985 deaths in 2005. Early numbers show 56 highway fatalities so far in 2020, which is down 17 compared to this time last year.
The transportation cabinet hopes to improve highway safety through a $100 million plan proposed by Gov. Andy Beshear. It includes the installation of more than 100 miles of guardrail across the state.
Transportation officials said these numbers will remain preliminary until all crash data is collected. They expect a final report to be released in April.
