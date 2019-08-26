LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet was killed in a construction zone in Taylor County last week.
According to a news release from KYTC, 44-year-old Keith Jewell was hit by a contractor's truck on Kentucky 70 near Mannsville just before 5 p.m. Aug. 23.
Jewell was rushed to Taylor Regional Hospital, where he died.
Jewell was a KTC employee for nearly 20 years, working his way up to Highway Superintendent. Jewell's most recent position was Highway Technician.
Visitation is at Cowherd & Parrott Funeral Home in Greensburg, Ky., on Tuesday, Aug. 27 from 1-8 p.m. central time, and Wednesday, Aug. 28 from 7 a.m. until the funeral service begins at 2 p.m. central time.
Burial will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery.
