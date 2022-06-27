LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fourth of July weekend is coming up, meaning people will be celebrating. But too much celebrating mixed with driving can make the roads a dangerous place.
Last year, there were 83 crashes involving drunk or drugged drivers over the holiday weekend in Kentucky, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC). Those crashes led to four deaths and 36 people being injured.
Before celebrating the holiday, officials with KYTC said drivers should plan a safe way home at the end of the night by using a ride-share company, taxi, or calling a sober friend or family member.
Officials also suggest preventing others from impaired driving by taking their keys and helping them make other plans to get home.
KYTC is partnering with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to remind drivers that "Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving," according to a news release.
"Drivers must understand that drugs and/or alcohol not only hinder your ability to drive, but also affect your judgement about whether you can or should drive," KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said in a news release. "You may think you're fine, but impairment slows judgement, coordination and reaction times."
Anyone who sees a drunk driver out on the roads should safely pull over and call police.
