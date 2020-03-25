LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The statewide Amber Alert for two young girls from Russellville, Kentucky has been canceled.
Isabella and Audrianna Blanchard, both 7 years old, were found safe early Thursday morning, according to an official in Logan County.
An Amber Alert was issued after their mother, Neely Blanchard, took the twins to Dawson Springs, Kentucky last week and did not return.
The twin's grandmother, Susan Blanchard, had told police that she believed daughter may have been in route to South Carolina, where she also has family.
