LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tens of thousands of Kentuckians are still waiting for unemployment benefits to go through after being left jobless for weeks.
In response to the demand, the state started a new hotline specifically for people who filed unemployment claims in March and still haven't gotten their benefits. The hotline was supposed to open at 7 a.m. Tuesday, and after a couple hours of issues, it was up and running and taking calls.
The number is 844-958-4627.
The Education and Workforce Development Cabinet said, as of March 16, 550,000 Kentuckians had filed unemployment claims. The system quickly became overwhelmed.
Of those who filed, there are 30,000 people who filed claims in March and still haven't been paid. They received an email Monday night directing them to call the new hotline to help them with the claims.
One single mother of two said she filed a claim more than five weeks ago with nothing to show for it and bills piling up. She now just wants to now when she'll be out of limbo.
"It's very frustrating," Harley Piotrzkowski said. "I try not to think too much into it, because I get very aggravated ... You don't know anything."
In an effort to help with the massive backlog of claims, Kentucky lawmakers are having their staff help the unemployment office process information.
If you haven't received any payments or benefits, the new hotline that opened Tuesday is only for those who filed in March. The state is asking anyone who filed a claim in April to be patient.
