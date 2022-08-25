LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Unemployment rates fell in 117 counties in Kentucky from July 2021 to July 2022, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics.
The agency of the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet said the unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 4.2% for July of this year, while the nation's was 3.8%.
Cumberland and Woodford counties reported the lowest jobless rates in Kentucky at 3%. Magoffin County had the state's highest unemployment rate at 11.2%.
The counties' unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes, according to a news release.
