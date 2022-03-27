LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After two years of empty streets and seats due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kentucky Venues is optimistic that Louisville is bringing back crowds for events.
Kentucky Venues runs the Kentucky Expo Center and Kentucky International Convention Center.
"It's been great to see the lights come back on in the properties," David Beck, CEO of Kentucky Venues, said.
In 2021, Beck said Kentucky Venues held about 76% of events compared to numbers prior to the pandemic.
"We're getting back, and we exceeded the national average," Beck said. "Most venues did not have that type of recovery."
Prior to the pandemic, the two venues would host around 300 events a year.
Louisville Tourism said from March 2020 to the end of the year, the economic loss was over $500 million. In 2021, the loss was $117 million.
"It was a challenge," Beck said. "Last March, the month of March when COVID really hit us hard, we had 26 events scheduled that month and all of a sudden it went to zero. Everyone's canceling, everyone's concerned."
Louisville has hosted the Kentuckiana All Breed Dog Show, the National Archery Tournament and Mid-America Trucking Show in recent weeks.
With around 20 events in March and more scheduled in April, Beck is confident Kentucky Venues is on the right track.
"We have the largest rock concert in North America here on our property," Beck said. "Louder Than Life and Bourbon and Beyond will be back in September, big events for our community, and that's excited to have those here."
