LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky relies heavily on volunteer fire departments to keep their communities safe, but departments across the commonwealth are struggling to fill vacancies.
Kentucky Fire Commission Executive Director Larry Potter says the shortage is in both volunteer and paid departments, according to a report by LEX18.
Potter points to less younger people showing interest in firefighting and says those who do join, eventually leave for another department with competitive wages and benefits.
Many departments are putting more focus on junior firefighter programs, setting up at job fairs and creating new programs to help people get certifications.
"We're playing catch up and everybody's trying to just reach out and get what they can and do what they can with the people they're getting," Potter said.
In many volunteer departments, the firefighters work a day job and can't always answer calls.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.